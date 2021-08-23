PM Imran, Belgian counterpart discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo and discussed with him the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability. He stressed that safety and security of Afghans and stabilisation of the situation in Afghanistan were vitally important.

He said that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution would contribute to the stabilization efforts. He further underscored the importance of engagement by the international community in support of the people of Afghanistan, both to address humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance.

Both premiers exchanged views on the ongoing evacuation efforts. The Belgian prime minister conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation for their evacuation endeavours.

He also extended invitation to Prime Minister Khan to visit Belgium. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.