PM Imran Khan breaks ground for model Panagahs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday broke ground for new model Panagahs being built in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with improved standards and structure.

Four new Panagahs (shelter homes) will be built in Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi More areas of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, PM Khan also unveiled final plans of these multistoried shelter homes to be constructed. He lauded an Ehsaas team, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and instructed that the speedy execution of new model Panagahs be ensured.

Underlining the importance of provision of quality food and service at the shelter homes, he directed the departments concerned to provide Ehsaas services at the Panagahs and also emphasised upon providing skill development training to enable the residents to become contributing citizens in society.

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the premier on the Panagahs’ new strategic plan including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital monitoring, capacity building and financing.

“In addition to ‘bed breakfast and meals’ facilities for labourers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window Centers, to enable labourers and the underprivileged class to benefit from the government’s social welfare programs.”, said Dr. Sania.

To redesign the structure of model Panagah and furniture, Ehsaas has collaborated with National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore, a statement by the PM House said.

The new Panagah design incorporates bigger kitchen, cold storage, reception, lobby, waiting areas, and enhanced capacity to offer food and shelter to those in need. To offer best lodging and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and Serena Hotels are already collaborating.

In the first phase, staff and occupants of all Panagahs in Islamabad are being trained on hospitality, food safety and hygiene, health safety and environment, and housekeeping, exercising regular monitoring of amenities.

So far, Ehsaas has opened 27 shelter homes in different areas of the country including five in Sindh, eight in KP, seven in Balochistan, five in Islamabad and one each in GB and Punjab.