PM Imran Khan briefed on master plan of cities in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has been given a detailed briefing on the master plan of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on Housing in Islamabad today.

The premier underlined the need to create awareness among the people to curb the unmanaged spread of the urban population.

He said that improving the environment in urban populations requires a comprehensive strategy to protect green belts and prevent emergencies and natural disasters.

PM Khan added that it is a top priority of the federal government to take steps for the protection of Margalla hills and other tourist destinations.

A detailed briefing was given to the participants regarding the master plan of cities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The meeting was also informed on the master planning of 28 cities in Punjab, with a total population of 64.7 million, is being done.