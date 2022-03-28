PM Imran Khan calls meeting ahead of NA session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the ruling PTI’s political committee ahead of today’s crucial National Assembly session on the opposition-moved no-trust motion against him.

The meeting that will take place at Banigala at 3pm will discuss the fast changing political situation in the country.

The no-trust motion submitted against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly today and talks with the government’s allies will come under discussion, sources said.

The meeting will also deliberate a strategy for the National Assembly session, they said, adding CM Buzdar will meet the prime minister today.

Earlier today, the opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 100 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

