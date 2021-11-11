PM Imran Khan calls PTI core committee meeting to discuss EVMs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI’s core committee tomorrow (Friday) to discuss allies reservations over electronic voting machines and other national issues, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting will take place at 4pm, sources told ARY News News, adding that it will take place at the Prime Minister Office.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister would take core committee members into confidence over the political and other developing situations in the country.

PM Imran Khan will also take members into confidence regarding postponing Parliament’s joint session, sources informed ARY News. The meeting will also discuss concerns of allies and opposition parties’ over electron reforms bills, they added.

The meeting will also mull over the economic situation in the country besides also discussing preparations for the local bodies elections and organizational matters of the party, the sources said.

The federal govt yesterday postponed the joint session of Parliament, summoned for Thursday to pass the electoral reforms and various other bills.

Read: GOVT POSTPONES JOINT SITTING OF PARLIAMENT

In a series of tweets, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government had decided to postpone joint sitting of Parliament in order to build consensus on electoral reforms.

“Electoral reforms is a matter of country’s future and the government is trying to reach a consensus on these issues,” he had said, adding that NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has been tasked to contact opposition in order to bring a unanimous electoral reform bill.

