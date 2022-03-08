PM Imran Khan: ‘Captain’ ready to take the wind out of opp’s sails

“I figure among the world’s top skippers. Whenever a captain plays a match, he is ready for rivals’ every scheme,” Prime Minister Khan said, speaking at an event held in Islamabad to mark International Women’s Day.

Taking aim at opposition leaders, he said he would defeat the coterie of “thieves and robbers” no matter how hard they try to topple his government.

The prime minister maintained that he named his party, “Tehreek-e-Insaf” because it was a movement of waging ‘jehad’. “I have been waging jehad for the past 25 years. I hope that Almighty Allah would help me emerge victorious,” he added.

He reiterated that no NRO would be given to the corrupt, reaffirming his commitment to continue his fight against the corrupt mafia in order to bring them under the ambit of law.

This fight was also important for protection of rights of the weak segments of society, including women, he said.

PM Khan said the incumbent government has worked wholeheartedly for the empowerment of women folk and underlined the need for women education to take the country forward.

