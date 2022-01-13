PM Imran Khan chairs CCI meeting to discuss 7th census

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) is currently underway with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to decide about holding the 7th census in the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting is being attended by all four chief ministers of the provinces.

The meeting will also review the yearly report of the CCI and the progress on the implementation of the past decisions taken by the forum will also come under consideration.

Matters related to the formation of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interest, import of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also on the agenda of the meeting.

Furthermore, the recommendations of the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) regarding the Indus Water Treaty will also be reviewed.

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the forum had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

According to a handout issued regarding the meeting, the session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, attorney general, and other concerned officials to review an eight-point agenda.

