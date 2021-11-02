PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the federal cabinet meeting today to discuss a 15-point agenda including an apprisal to the members regarding the government’s point of view related to the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet meeting is underway in Islamabad under the chair of PM Imran Khan today. The cabinet members will review the current political, economic and security situation of the country.

Moreover, briefings will be given to the cabinet members regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and grant voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The 15-point agenda of the federal cabinet meeting also includes a briefing on the economic indicators of the country, a report about the vacant positions in the information and commerce ministries and its subordinate departments, as well as an approval to the amendment in 1973 rules of business regarding the construction of houses.

The premier will apprise the federal cabinet members regarding the government’s point of view related to the banned TLP.

It is important to mention here that the federal government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had made the announcement announced on October 31 in a press conference held alongside the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders.

He had said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he had disclosed.

It was learnt that the proscribed organisation had agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad and the agreement was also made for not taking any legal action against TLP workers by the federal government.

According to the agreement, TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, while the government, on the other hand, has agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

