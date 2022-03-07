PM Imran Khan chairs high-level civil-military huddle on NAP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran is chairing a high-level meeting of the country’s civil and military leadership on National Action Plan (NAP) to review the overall security situation in Pakistan after the deadly suicide bombing in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Monday quoting sources.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief Ministers of all provinces and other civil officers are attending the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the current Afghanistan situation and security situation in Pakistan in wake of a recent bomb blast in Peshawar mosque, said sources.

The huddle will review progress on various parts of the National Action Plan, they added.

Earlier today it emerged that Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have identified the suicide attacker and one of the handlers involved in the suicide attack at a Peshawar mosque.

According to sources privy to the development, the suicide bomber was identified with his alias of Abdullah as he frequently used to change his name.

Read More: ANOTHER CCTV FOOTAGE OF PESHAWAR BLAST EMERGES

They further shared that data and the picture of one of the handlers have also been found and he is being identified as Hasan Shah, a resident of Jamrud area of Khyber district.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar today confirmed that the death toll in the mosque blast rose to 64.

Comments