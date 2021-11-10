PM chairs high-level meeting post-SC hearing of APS case

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of ministers and legal wizards to deliberate the Supreme Court’s directives in the APS case.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan and Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan were in attendance in the meeting.

The AGP briefed the meeting on the Supreme Court’s short order in the APS massacre case.

Speaking during the meeting , Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “Our martyrs are our biggest pride.” He vowed that the government would fulfill its constitutional duties.

Earlier today, the prime minister appeared before an apex court bench in the case related to the 2014 attack on Army Public School in Peshawar. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed heard the case.

The apex court instructed the government to furnish a progress report within four weeks’ time. “There is no sacred cow in the country and I believe in the supremacy of the law,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in court. He assured the top court of taking action against all those responsible for the carnage.

