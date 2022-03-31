PM Imran Khan chairs National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today, attended by top military and civil leadership, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the prime minister while heading the meeting apprised the participants regarding the contents of the letter having a foreign threat to topple his government.

Renowned journalist Nasim Zehra has claimed that a United States (US) official conveyed to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad that relations with the country cannot improve until Imran Khan remains the prime minister.

The journalist took to Twitter to share that US Under Secretary of State of the United States did call outgoing Ambassador Dr Asad to deliver a demarche for Pakistan government.

“He told [ambassador] as long as Imran Khan is PM, relations with Pakistan can’t improve and if he goes [Pakistan] can be forgiven for its mistakes.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against the incumbent prime minister fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

However, the premier did not tell the journalists from where the written had been written to him.

