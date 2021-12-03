PM Imran Khan, CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza discuss national defence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday met Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza to discuss national defence-related matters, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting between the prime minister and CJCSC was also attended by Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD).

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے چیئرمین جوائنٹ جیفس آف سٹاف کمیٹی جنرل ندیم رضا اور ڈی جی سٹریٹیجک پلانز ڈویژن لیفٹینینٹ جنرل ندیم ذکی منج کی ملاقات ملاقات میں ملکی دفاع سے متعلق پیشہ ورانہ امور پر گفتگو. pic.twitter.com/SKcIi24NZn — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 3, 2021



During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to national defence and professional affairs of the armed forces.

In May this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the National Command Authority (NCA) nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command.

The premier was received by Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza NI(M) and Director-General (DG) Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj HI(M).

PM Imran Khan was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s strategic program during his visit.

PM Khan appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s strategic program. He expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.

