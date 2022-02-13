PM Imran Khan: World has no other option than to engage with Taliban

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said there was no alternative to Taliban right now in Afghanistan and urged the United States (US) to review its policies in order to end the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, PM Khan said: “There is no other alternative to Taliban in Afghanistan so the world has to engage with them for things to move forward.”

PM Imran Khan said that sooner or later the world will have to recognize the Taliban.

“Afghanistan not descending into chaos is in everyone’s interest,” Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI,

exclusive interview with @CNN‘s GPS host @FareedZakaria pic.twitter.com/bBwye890mz — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 13, 2022

“Half of the population in Afghanistan is in a very precarious situation because of hunger, malnutrition, and food shortages,” he said, adding that the present situation was already developing into one of the worst humanitarian crises in Afghanistan.

“If they (Taliban) are abandoned and sanctions stay there and the banking system has no liquidity left because of the sanctions, then the worry is that Afghanistan can go into chaos,” he warned.

“People in US must take Afghan’s precarious state into consideration,” Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI,

exclusive interview with @CNN‘s GPS host @FareedZakaria pic.twitter.com/R62xg8H7aj — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 13, 2022

To a question, the PM said that Pakistan already has three million Afghan refugees so the country does not have the capacity to accept more.

US war on terror

Answering a question, the prime minister was of the view that US war on terror actually bred terrorists.

“I can tell you from the Pakistan’s example because we had 80,000 people dying after joining the US war on terror.”

“I am convinced it’s exactly the same what happened in Afghanistan. These night raids and drone attacks […] the US must review its policy.”

He urged the United States to review the policy of drone attacks. “The US must reconsider its policy on carrying out drone attacks.”

Watch PM Imran Khan’s complete interview

Comments