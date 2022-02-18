PM Imran Khan condemns killing of Athar Mateen

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the killing of senior journalist, Athar Mateen, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has directed police to utilise all possible efforts for the arrest of the killers, ARY News reported.

In his message, PM Imran Khan condoled with the bereaved family and directed the arrest of assassinators.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed AIG Karachi to immediately submit a report to him on the matter.

“The killers should be apprehended immediately,” he said and added that he stands alongside the journalist community at the time of grief.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also took notice of Athar Mateen’s killing and summoned a report from the chief secretary and IG Sindh.

Unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist, Athar Mateen.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

