PM Imran Khan ‘devises strategy’ to foil no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held consultations with the senior leadership of the party for the no-trust move against him by the opposition parties, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting mulled over the strategy for the no-trust move. “A strategy has been prepared during the meeting to foil no-trust move against the prime minister,” they said.

The PTI leaders briefed the prime minister regarding contacts being made with the estranged members of the party in National Assembly and allies,” they said.

PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting that the opposition is not concerned regarding the public but is more interested in getting scot-free in their trials for corruption cases.

A report on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister has also summoned members of the PTI’s political committee at Bani Gala as he would meet PTI MNAs on Saturday and Sunday.

“The prime minister will discuss the no-trust move with the lawmakers and also give the party guideline to them,” they said and added, “Reservations of the PTI lawmakers will also be addressed during the meetings.”

