PM Imran Khan directs to highlight Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to highlight Pakistan’s stance on Afghanistan issue on international platforms and media, ARY News reported on Friday.

The premier chaired a high-level session to discuss the current developments in Afghanistan.

PM Imran Khan has given the task to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry to highlight Pakistan’s stance on the Afghanistan issue on international media.

During the session, PM Khan apprised the ministers regarding Islamabad’s narrative on Afghanistan. A briefing was also given to the participants of the session regarding the evacuation of foreigners from the neighbouring country.

The participants were also briefed over the situation of Pakistan-Afghanistan borders including Chaman and Torkham besides providing details of the flight operations of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the performance of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul.

They agreed to organise sessions of a four-member committee to review the implementation of the decisions.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the Afghan Taliban and former rulers to craft an all-inclusive political structure after consultations.

According to a statement carried by Radio Pakistan, the foreign minister said nobody wants bloodshed in Afghanistan but peace and stability.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is determined to play its positive role as its envoy in Afghanistan is also in touch with different Afghan personalities.

The foreign minister said the Afghan delegation visiting Pakistan has held talks with him and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Some anti-peace elements are active to play the role of spoiler,” he said adding that it is the test of Afghan leadership’s sagacity as to how they cope with such challenges.

On the borders’ situation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all the neighboring countries should sit together for consultations.

The foreign minister said he intends to visit neighboring countries in the next few days to chalk out a comprehensive strategy after consultations. He said our aim is Afghanistan’s stability and we will continue our endeavors in this regard.