PM Imran Khan discuss legal options ahead of no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and legal experts ahead of a National Assembly session for vote on no-confidence motion, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting led by the prime minister reviewed the strategy in wake of the apex court’s decision.

Later, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the strategy for the voting on no-trust move.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly secretariat has made it clear to the speaker that violating the apex court’s decision to hold voting on no-trust move will led to contempt of court proceedings.

According to sources, the secretariat officials have conveyed that implementation on the Supreme Court’s decision is unavoidable.

“We have conveyed to the speaker that there is o way except voting on no-trust move today,” they said and added, “If there will be no voting then it will be tantamount to contempt of court.”

SC verdict

The Supreme Court (SC) has announced the verdict on the suo motu case and declared the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker ‘unconstitutional’.

The apex court announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case on the NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling on a no-trust move against then PM Imran Khan.

In the landmark verdict, the top court retained the opposition’s no-trust motion against PM Khan. The Supreme Court ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was a violation of the Constitution and nullified the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA).

The top court issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. It has been directed that the NA speaker could not adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

