PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved a framework for the promotion of school and domestic cricket in the country.

He approved the framework while chairing a meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the PM directed concerned officials to get the framework replicated all over Pakistan strategically.

The premier asserted his total support to the school cricket championship beginning in Central Punjab from the 15th of next month. “School cricket has immense potential to generate and groom real cricketing talent,” he noted.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza, PCB CEO Wasim Khan and other officials.

Pleased to review efforts of Punjab for revival of school cricket, esp role of Cent Punjab Cricket Assoc. 870 schools & 231 college grounds, 355 sports facilities developed across Punjab. I urge all provinces to focus on reviving sports & providing sports facilities for our youth — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 28, 2021

Earlier today, taking to Twitter the prime minister has urged provinces to focus on reviving sports and providing sports facilities to youth.

“870 schools and 231 college grounds, and 355 sports facilities have been developed across Punjab,” he said in a tweet.

Want to thank Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pak during his 3 yr tenure as Chairman PCB. I especially appreciate his setting up, for the first time, a regional domestic cricket structure in Pak & his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 28, 2021

The prime minister also thanked Ehsan Mani for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan during his three years tenure as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

He appreciated his setting up of a regional domestic cricket structure in the country and his role in bringing back international cricket teams to Pakistan.