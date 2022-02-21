E-Tijarat: PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan’s first e-commerce web portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Pakistan’s first e-commerce web portal, E-Tijarat, to promote trading while it will also help the government to bring transparency in the IT sector, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan has inaugurated Pakistan’s first e-commerce web portal, E-Tijarat Portal today. He also addressed E-Commerce Pakistan Convention and announced the implementation of a zero-tax policy for the registered freelancers in the country.

“Since coming into power, I’ve had repeated a sentence, Don’t get panicked [Ghabrana nahi hai]. Everyone knows about the crises in the country after our government came to the power as we are going towards bankruptcy.”

“I’ve asked my cabinet not to get panicked and now, I’m telling the opposition not to get panicked.”

PM Imran Khan said that many people associated with the information technology (IT) sector became billionaires and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) paid special attention to the IT sector and youth. The world has entered the digitalisation phase due to the development of IT.

“Pakistan has a capacity to achieve the target of IT exports worth Rs50 billion. Some sectors have also already achieved it and the IT export was increased up to Rs3.75 billion. We will remove hurdles in the growth of our youth and provide them facilities. We will take full advantage of the revolution of technology.”

“People like Bill Gates are very lucky. Bill Gates decided to spend their wealth for the welfare of the people and he provided assistance to Pakistan for the eradication of poliovirus here. I wonder what other interests would Bill Gates have in Pakistan. Pakistan has not reported a single poliovirus case for one year.”

“We had invited Bill Gates to visit Pakistan and we have sought his assistance for Pakistan’s IT sector. He had promised us to give good news soon. Whenever this nation is given a chance, they have proved themselves.”

The premier said that the government is also improving the infrastructure of cricket in Pakistan.

The premier said that the PTI government is making efforts to implement a uniform educational system to end discrimination against the poor and richer in the country. PM Khan has said that the government is training the youth to let them fly to the next level.

He vowed that the PTI government will provide maximum assistance to the youth.

