PM Imran Khan emphasises early completion of Pakistan-Iran border markets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised on early completion and operationalisation of border sustenance markets for the economic uplift of people living on both sides of the Pak-Iran border.

PM Imran Khan, while talking to the Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Monday (today), in emphasised the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

He expressed satisfaction over positive momentum in brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran and said that vast potential exists for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields, Radio Pakistan reported.

Underscoring that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, the premier underlined the importance of joint cooperation to address security issues. He thanked the Iranian government and the Supreme Leader for steadfast support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

PM Khan expressed satisfaction over the convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

He stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter-terrorism.

The Iranian interior minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to PM Imran Khan and reaffirmed Iran’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has called for collective efforts to deny any space or liberty of action to be exploited by miscreants along Pak-Iran Border.

He was talking to a delegation led by Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi in Rawalpindi today.

Terming Pak – Iran Border as border of peace and friendship, he said that enhanced cooperation between the two brotherly neighbours is vital for peace and stability in the region.

Besides, geo-strategic environment particularly regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in defence and security domains were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on Pak – Iran border security mechanism including border markets.

The visiting dignitary while acknowledging stability in Afghanistan as collective regional responsibility, appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability, particularly humanitarian assistance being rendered to mitigate challenges faced by people of Afghanistan.

Comments