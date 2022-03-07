PM Imran Khan emphasises vigorous implementation of NAP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said the government has zero-tolerance for terrorists and hate speeches.

Chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee on National Action Plan (NAP) in Islamabad, PM Imran emphasized that a multi-pronged approach, full-spectrum and vigorous implementation of NAP is required to thwart the threat of terrorism. He stressed taking proactive measures to tackle such incidents in future.

The premier expressed the belief that nefarious designs to destabilize the country would never succeed as the entire nation is united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

He said the public realizes that some elements are trying to create disharmony on the basis of sectarianism and hate speech, but the State will never allow such designs to succeed.

The Apex Committee strongly condemned the Peshawar attack and offered condolences for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack.

It stressed the need to strengthen the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority to coordinate measures essential for countering terrorism and capacity building of Counter-Terrorism Departments.

It was also highlighted that provinces need to allocate more resources for conducting effective investigations by adopting scientific techniques and setting up modern forensic labs.

The need to accord a conclusive end to terrorism cases in courts of law was emphasized.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yousuf, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief Ministers of all provinces and other civil officers attending the meeting.

