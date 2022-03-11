PM Imran Khan to bear expenses of visits to PTI gatherings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to bear expenses incurred during his visits to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) public gatherings, ARY NEWS reported.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) has issued a written order stating that the PTI would bear the expenses of the prime minister’s visit to party gatherings.

“The party will deposit the money to the national exchequer as required under Election Ordinance amendment 2022,” the directive read as it has been sent to the cabinet secretary and other concerned officials.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has previously taken measures under austerity drive to cut expenses from the national exchequer.

In July 2021, it emerged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s austerity drive helped in saving Rs 108 million under expenditure of the PM House during three years of his tenure from 2018-21.

“As compared to previous expenditures at the PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs108 million,” SAPM Shahbaz Gill said in his message on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Read More: PM House’s spokesperson rejects reports of hike in premier’s salary

He said that if it would have been a government of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif or PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari then the money would have been spent on them.

“Imran Khan adopted an austerity drive, minimized his expenditures and now this amount would be used for funding Ehsaas program,” he said.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے 2018سے 2021 کے 3سالوں میں وزیراعظم آفس اور ہاؤس کے ماضی کے اخراجات کے مقابلے میں 108 کروڑ روپے کی بچت کی ہے۔سوچیں اگر نواز,زرداری ہوتے تو یہ 108 کروڑ ان کی عیاشیاں میں خرچ ہونا تھا۔عمران خان نے سادگی اپنائی۔خرچے کم کئیے۔اب وہی پیسہ غریبوں کو احساس میں ملے گا — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 13, 2021

Comments