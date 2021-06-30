PM Imran felicitates Chinese president on CPC centenary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping and the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on the party’s centenary.

In his message, the prime minister Imran Khan said that the founding of the CPC was a seminal event with far-reaching impact on world history and paid a rich tribute to the CPC and its leadership.

China’s liberation and its subsequent rise lay in sacrifices and endeavours of the Communist Party, he pointed out, lauding CPC’s efforts for the well-being of the Chinese people, particularly in the realm of poverty alleviation and socio-economic development.

PM Imran Khan hoped that under the wise and dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping, China would continue its march towards the ‘Great Rejuvenation’ of the Chinese Nation. He also appreciated CPC’s role in the nurturing of Pakistan-China friendship.

Recalling that 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, he expressed optimism that friendship between Pakistan and China would continue flourishing, as aspired by the leadership and peoples of the two countries.

In an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network on Tuesday, PM Imran said that Pakistan and China have glorious history of seven-decade old strong bond between the people of the two countries, adding that no pressure can change or downgrade the relationship.

“Whatever will happen, our relationship between the two countries — no matter what pressure is put on us — is not going to change,” he stressed. He said that it is very unfair of the United States (US) and western countries to assert pressure on countries like Pakistan to choose sides and downgrade their relationship with China.