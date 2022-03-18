PM Imran Khan fined for holding Lower Dir public gathering

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine worth Rs50,000 against Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a public gathering in Lower Dir, ARY News reported on Friday.

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the district monitoring officer of the ECP imposed Rs50,000 fine on PM Imran Khan for holding a public gathering in Lower Dir of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The officer directed the premier to submit the bank challan after paying the fine till March 22.

Moreover, the ECP officer also fined KP chief minister’s special assistant Wazir Zada for violating the election code of conduct.

READ: ECP CONSIDERING POSTPONING SECOND PHASE OF LG POLLS IN KP

The KP MPA Wazir Zada, who is a KP CM Mahmood Khan’s special aide, has been fined Rs50,000 by the ECP’s district monitoring officer for electioneering in Chitral.

According to the ECP spokesperson, Wazir Zada did appear before the officer but he failed to give a satisfactory response.

After the imposition of the fine, Wazir Zada said in a statement that ECP’s decision was based on ill-intention and he will file an appeal against it.

PM Khan’s Lower Dir visit

On March 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had served notices to Prime Minister Imran Khan and others over alleged violation of the code of conduct ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government (LG) elections.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN DECIDES HOLDING MORE PUBLIC GATHERINGS BEFORE MARCH 27

Following the violation of the election code of conduct, the ECP served notices to PM Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others for attending a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of KP LG polls.

The commission had summoned PM Imran Khan on March 14.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of KP LG polls will be held in the province on March 31.

Comments