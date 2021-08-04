PM wants Green Line bus project completed in stipulated time

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday issued directives to the authorities concerned to complete the under-construction mass transport project, Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, in Karachi within the stipulated time.

In a meeting with lawmakers from Sindh at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad, he called for expediting work on the ongoing uplift schemes under the Sindh package.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان سے سندھ سے تعلق رکھنے والے اراکین قومی و صوبائی اسمبلی کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/DO16ibsAQw — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 4, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, MNA Ghous Buksh Mahar, and MPAs Ali Gouhar Mahar and Safdar Abbasi were among the lawmakers who met the premier.

Overall situation in the Sindh province, including the law and order, Covid-19 pandemic and issues faced by the people of the province came under discussion.

Besides, the federal government-funded uplift schemes, including the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, were also discussed.