PM Imran Khan has ‘complete faith’ in Chaudhry brothers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed unfazed by the recent meeting between Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the Chaudhrys of Gujrat.

Speaking at an international symposium regarding hydro-power development, Prime Minister Khan said he has complete trust in the Chaudhry brothers.

Taking a swipe at Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, he said, “those who are worried now came to realise that they should inquire after [PML-Q chief] Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health.” He lauded Chaudhry Shujaat’s political acumen and maintained that the PTI didn’t fret over the opposition leaders’ recent meetings.

“The training Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have undergone and the troubling times they have faced over the past 25 years have made them battle-hardened,” the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said ten dams are currently being built in the country, which will double its water storage capacity and thereby help irrigate more land and reduce the impact of climate change.

Talking about the controversial Kalabagh dam, he stressed the need for addressing Sindh’s concerns about the water reservoir. We have to bring the federating unit round to the fact that this dam would be beneficial for it, he added.

