PM Imran Khan holds ‘brass tacks’ meeting over Afghan security situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Thursday convened a swift huddle to deliberate over the developing situation in neighbouring Afghanistan as the Taliban take over Ghazni city’s governor house and distance-wise are only nine-hour drive away from Afghan capital Kabul, ARY News reported.

The huddle is set to discuss the security and peace situation in the region wherein the security institutions are reported to brief the premier over Afghanitan’s state of affairs.

Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to hold a presser soon after the huddle has concluded, sources privy to the developments have told ARY News.

Other than the foreign minister, the federal interior and information ministers, among security institution heads are also part of the huddle today, sources said.

Afghan government offers ‘share in power’ to Taliban

Pertinent to note that, amid rapid gains by the Taliban and taking control of the 10th provincial capital of Afghanistan, the Ghani administration has offered the Taliban a share in power, reported Afghan media.

As per the development being reported in Afghan media, President Ashraf Ghani has offered power-sharing to the Taliban after the fall of the 10th provincial capital within days.