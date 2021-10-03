PM Imran to inaugurate ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate his government’s ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme tomorrow (Monday).

Under the programme, loans worth Rs1.4 trillion will be given to over three million families.

Talking about the project today, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that all necessary preparations for the inauguration of the programme have been made.

The Kamyab Pakistan Programme is unique one and will play a key role in alleviating poverty in the country, he explained.

ALSO READ: ECC GIVES GO-AHEAD TO KAMYAB PAKISTAN PROGRAMME

It is designed to change the lives of underprivileged sections of society and empower them financially, the finance minister said, adding that this is the first programme of its kind in Pakistan that will connect banks and low-income groups through microfinance institutions.

The programme has five components, including interest free loans for farmers, interest free loans of up to Rs0.5 million to start a business, easy installment financing facility under affordable housing scheme to build one’s own house, and provision of skilled based scholarships to youth.

He said Sehat Insaf Card will also be linked with this programme.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!