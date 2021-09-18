Saturday, September 18, 2021
Web Desk

PM Imran initiates dialogue with Taliban for ‘inclusive Afghan govt’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday he has initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“After mtgs in Dushanbe with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours & especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, I have initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan govt to include Tajiks, Hazaras & Uzbeks,” Prime Minister Khan tweeted.

“After 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peace & a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.”

The prime minister met the heads of regional countries during his two-day visit to Tajikistan where he arrived to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) in Dushanbe.

He met Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting.

