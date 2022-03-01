PM Imran Khan to launch interest-free loan scheme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the issuance of interest-free loans under the Kamyab Pakistan Program at a ceremony in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Under Kamyab Pakistan Program, loans worth Rs 407 billion would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

During the said period, the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 56 billion for the purpose.

The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the low-income group and increase economic growth.

The launching ceremony will be held at Faisal Mosque. Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the event.

