PM to host ‘national hero’ Malik Adnan who tried to rescue Priyantha Kumara

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Malik Adnan, a colleague of the Sialkot factory manager who tried his utmost to shelter and save Priyantha Kumara from the mob in Sialkot to the PM Office tomorrow (Tuesday).

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Malik Adnan — a colleague of the Sri Lankan man lynched by a mob in Sialkot was staying at PM House as a guest of prime minister and will meet the latter tomorrow (Tuesday).

He further shared that Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) will be conferred on Malik Adnan at a special ceremony to be organised at Prime Minister (PM) Office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced the Tamgha-i-Shujaat (Medal of Bravery) for Malik Adnan after heartening footage came to the fore showing him trying to protect the Sri Lankan man from the mob.

Taking to Twitter PM Imran Khan said: “On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha-e-Shujaat.”

Malik Adnan was spotted in a video trying to save the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana single-handedly at the Sialkot factory before a mob overpowered him and tortured him to death.

Sialkot incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people had shown no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees had vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

