PM Imran Khan wants speedy completion of Karachi projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed authortie4s concerned to beef up the pace of various ongoing development schemes in Karachi to ensure the provision of better services to Karachiites, ARY News reported.

The prime minister issued directives during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq, who along with Minister for Law Dr. Farogh Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on him here in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters relating to various ongoing development schemes in Karachi were discussed.

The prime minister was also briefed about the performance of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication by IT minister Aminul Haq.

The premier also directed the IT minister to take all possible measures for creating job opportunities for the tech-savvy youth and promoting information technology in the country.

Separately today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Karachi Aftab Siddiqui also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, political matters of the concerned constituency as well as the development schemes were discussed.

Aftab Siddiqui appreciated the Prime Minister’s initiative of providing low-cost housing facilities to the country’s middle and lower segments.

PM Imran Khan directed him to activate PTI workers to further strengthen and organize the party at lower tiers in Karachi.

