PM Imran Khan, Kazakhstan president meet on sidelines of SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Dushanbe, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues. They affirmed the commitment to enhance Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations in diverse fields particularly trade, investment and transportation links.

PM Khan underlined that Pakistan was resolved to comprehensively upgrade engagement with Central Asian countries through its “Vision Central Asia” policy. He particularly emphasised the importance of connectivity and Pakistan’s pivotal position in providing the shortest access route to the sea.

The premier also highlighted the significance of the Trans-Afghan railway project connecting Termez-Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Jalalabad-Peshawar, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

Imran Khan also elaborated his vision of socio-economic development and shifting the country’s priority from geo-politics to geo-economics. To promote regional integration, they also decided to enhance connectivity through land and air routes.

PM Khan also underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region. He stressed that the international community had to remain engaged to support the Afghan people, address urgent humanitarian needs besides taking steps to stabilise the economy.

He stressed that sustainable peace and security in Afghanistan would contribute to regional peace, connectivity and progress.

PM Khan and President Tokayev agreed to increase the frequency of high-level political exchanges.

PM Imran Khan renewed the invitation to President Tokayev to visit Pakistan. President Tokayev extended the invitation to the premier to visit Kazakhstan.