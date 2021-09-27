PM Imran Khan lands in Karachi to revive dormant KCR project

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Monday landed in Karachi in the scheduled one-day trip where he will perform groundbreaking of long-dormant Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), ARY News reported.

The premier shall later go to the Governor House to chair sessions and meet the business community of the metropolis and discuss their concerns and new policies in the making.

He is also set to meet the local leadership of ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

CM Sindh to welcome PM Imran Khan at Cantt Station for KCR ceremony

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah will Monday welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan whose visit is scheduled at the Karachi Cantonment railway station for the groundbreaking of KCR.

It is the first time after a long time that the Sindh CM is invited to attend PM Imran Khan’s visit as the last few visits were conducted by the premier without Murad Ali Shah being asked to join.

Karachi Circular Railway project set for groundbreaking

