PM Imran Khan lauds FBR over Rs1.84tr revenue collection

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a tax collection target of Rs 1,840 billion for the July-October period of the current fiscal year.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the tax collection during the said period was 37pc higher than the last year.

“I want to congratulate FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs 1,840bn for July/Oct, which is 37% higher than last year,” he wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister further said the tax collection in October has also surpassed its set monthly target.

“It is all due to robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% year-on-year,” he remarked.

Earlier this month, PM Imran announced that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had successfully launched its Track and Trace System aimed at digitizing the economy.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Imran Khan announced the launch of the system and said that it would help boost additional revenue, digitise the economy, and curb counterfeiting.

The prime minister further said that all these steps are aimed towards effective and transparent governance.

In 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) decided to launch the Track and Trace System for major sectors of the economy.

