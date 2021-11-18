PM Imran Khan to launch digital portal for overseas Pakistanis today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will launch a digital portal today (Thursday) to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for attestation of power of attorney.

According to Prime Minister Office, a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also be signed at the ceremony.

This portal will be linked with NADRA’s database and it is initially being launched in ten countries. The portal will help in saving time and money for overseas Pakistanis and it will fulfill all legal requirements.

It is to be noted that the incumbent government is taking a number of steps to facilitate the overseas Pakistani and recently a bill allowing them to cast vote has been passed from the joint session of Parliament.

According to the bill, moved by Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shall, with the technical assistance of NADRA and any other authority or agency, enable overseas Pakistanis in prescribed manner subject to secrecy and security to exercise their right to vote during the general elections.

It also authorises the ECP to procure electronic voting machines (EVM) for the casting of votes in general elections.

