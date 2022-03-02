PM Imran Khan launches interest-free loan scheme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday launched the issuance of interest-free loans under the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at Faisal Mosque. Prime Minister Imran Khan PM Imran Khan said the incumbent government is working hard to provide financial resources to the youth for the uplift of the country.

Upliftment of marginalised sections of the society lies with the state and we [PTI government] have brought around 4.5 million families under the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP).

The premier said under the Kamyab Pakistan Program, loans worth Rs 407 billion would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for the construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

Own house remains a top priority of salaried class section of the society and the government is trying hard to fulfil this dreams of the masses and in the first time, the banks are providing loans to the salaried class for this purpose.

During the said period, the government would provide a subsidy of Rs 56 billion for the purpose.

The key objective of the Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the low-income group and increase economic growth, he added.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan had to be a welfare state like Medina, but we lost our way soon after the creation of an independent state, he added.

The law for the powerful and poor was equal in the state of Medina, the premier said and added that the same rules are now being followed by the non-muslim states.

PM Imran Khan said he is inaugurating Rahmatul-lil Alameen authority tomorrow and the aim is to acquaint our youth with the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed satisfaction over the record revenue collection made by the FBR saying it is because of enhanced revenue, the government was able to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by ten rupees per liter and the electricity tariff by five rupees per unit. Urging the people to pay their taxes, he assured that this revenue will be used to uplift the poor class and reduce the burden of inflation on the people.

