PM Imran Khan launches ‘Kisan Portal’ for farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday launched ‘Kisan Portal’ for the farmers under Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, reported ARY News.

Under Kisan Portal, a total of 123 dashboards have been established in relevant departments at the federal and provincial levels.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said Allah is pleased with the help of the working class as the majority of the working class are small farmers.

The premier said that our effort is to help the small farmers. When a farmer goes to sell his crop, he has to sell it cheaply, our government is working to provide a due rate of the crops to the farmers.

“We tried to get the full price of sugarcane to the farmers and when they started getting the full price of the crop, the production also increased,” he said.

The important thing is how the product will increase unless we focus on research, PM Imran Khan said and added that despite having cows and buffaloes, we have to import dry milk.

While underlining the need to store water, he said, after 50 years, 10 big dams are being built in Pakistan. “We need to store water so we can also avoid flood damage.”

The premier said the farmer has to be introduced to the new technique, there is also a training program. The CPEC has also included the agriculture sector in its umbrella.

