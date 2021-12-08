PM Imran Khan launches Micro Health Insurance Programme

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has launched the Micro Health Insurance Programme in Peshawar, ARY News reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’S (PTI) manifesto to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

PM Imran Khan said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital was built to treat cancer patients and the PTI government introduced a health card scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 to provide free of cost health facilities to people.

He announced that Rs1 million will be given to each family for health treatment, wherever PTI is ruling. Provision of health facilities is the step towards the transformation of Pakistan into a welfare state, he added.

The incumbent government is trying hard to provide relief to the masses as inflation has affected Pakistan likewise rest of the world.

Recalling the criticism over him for not slapping strict restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak, the premier said he was heavily criticised by the opposition, but the world acknowledged that Pakistan dealt with the pandemic in a smart way.

The prime minister said that prices of petroleum products are increasing in the international market, despite that Pakistan is selling the PoL products at cheaper rates as compared to the other countries of the world.

In order to provide relief to the people facing inflation that has taken over the world, the incumbent government has launched Ehsaas Ration Programme.

Under the programme flour, ghee and pulses will be provided at subsidized rates and people having monthly income less than 50,000 can enrol themselves in it.

He also highlighted the Kamyab Jawan programme under which more than 2 million low-paid families will be provided with interest-free loans.

