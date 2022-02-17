PM Imran Khan launches scholarship complaint portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Thursday Scholarship Complaint Portal to address students’ grievances about scholarships.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the portal, Prime Minister Khan explained the sole purpose of this platform is to facilitate students who desire to pursue higher studies on scholarships and redress their complaints in this regard.

Besides, he said the portal will also ensure transparency and merit in the award of scholarships.

The prime minister Imran Khan said a panel of academics will monitor the platform and new subjects and disciplines will be added for scholarships keeping in view the prevailing market trends.

The fundamental objective of education should be nation-building, he maintained, stressing the need for educating the country’s youth about the state of Medina, which he said was a revolution in the world’s history.

“It’s our duty to make the youth aware of the principles of Riyast-e-Madina,” Prime Minister Khan said and emphasized that the revolution in information technology be tapped for progress of the country.

