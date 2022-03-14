PM Imran Khan likely to meet top PML-Q leadership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to meet top Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, to discuss a no-trust move against him, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the details, the development came after the highest-level contact between the ruling party and PML-Q today where it was agreed that the Chaudhry brothers will meet Imran Khan.

“A consultation will be made on the no-trust move during the meeting,” they said and added, “the government will take PML-Q into confidence over the measures it has taken to foil the move.”

Moreover, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry during a presser after the PTI core committee meeting said that the prime minister considers Chaudhry Shujaat like his brother. “Every party has to take its people into confidence over political moves and currently they are going through this process,” he said.

Previously, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), an important ally of the PTI-led federal government in centre and Punjab has denied the meeting of its leaders with Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

Speaker of National Assembly, Asad Qaiser while talking to newsmen said that Pervaiz Elahi was likely to meet PM Imran Khan on Sunday (today).

PML-Q leader, Senator Kamil Ali Agha said Punjab Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister For Water Resources Monis Elahi are not scheduled to meet PM Imran Khan today in the wake of no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.

