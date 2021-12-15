PM Imran Khan to chair important meeting on Afghan situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair a meeting of the civil and military leadership in Islamabad today (Wednesday) to mull over the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the meeting will be headed by the prime minister at the PM House today at 3.15 pm and will be attended by federal ministers and military leaders.

“The meeting will hold consultations on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan,” they said.

Moreover, the prime minister has also summoned another meeting on the Sialkot incident where a strategy to counter incidents like it will be discussed in detail.

Recently meetings had been held between a group of US Senators with Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Members of US Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees headed by Senator Angus King called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing said.

Read more: Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

COAS Qamar Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain productive bilateral engagement with all the regional players and wished for peaceful, diversified, sustained relations.

The army chief also reiterated the urgency for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid looming humanitarian crisis and the need for coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He thanked the Senators for their efforts in forging a mutual understanding of the geopolitical and security situation in view of the challenges ahead.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!