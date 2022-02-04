PM Imran Khan meets Chinese businessmen: Fawad Chaudhry

BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with Chinese investors via video link to discuss cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the information minister said that during the first meeting of the day it was agreed that Chinese businessmen would invest in 18 sectors in the country.

آج صبح وزیر اعظم کے دن کا آغاز پرائیویٹ سرمایہ کاروں سے ویڈیو کانفرنس سے ہوا، اٹھارہ سیکٹرز میں چین کے صنعت کار پاکستان سے تعاون کریں گے، اس اہم کانفرنس کے اختتام پر وزیر اعظم اور وزراء کا وفد سرمائ اولمپکس کی افتتاحی تقریبات میں شرکت کیلئے اولمپک ویلج جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 4, 2022



“Later the prime minister and cabinet members will attend the ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022,” he said.

As a global event, Olympic Games foster mutual understanding inclusivity and friendship among the people of the world. Beijing will officially become the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Besides attending the ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang to discuss a host of issues.

During the visit, a book titled ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor – Investment Opportunities in Pakistan,’ will be presented to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and businessmen.

The leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation including CPEC. They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

A number of MoUs and agreements will be signed during the visit.

