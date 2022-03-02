PM Imran Khan, military brass mull strategy over regional developments

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and top military brass on Wednesday sat together to mull over strategy in the wake of regional developments, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a security-related meeting attended by top military brass and federal ministers where matters related to security issues were discussed.

“The meeting mulled over national security and strategy at the global level in the wake of the regional situation,” they said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his maiden visit to Russia met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 24, on the same day the country invaded Ukraine.

Prime Minister Khan arrived at the Red Square where the Russian president received him. A one-on-one meeting between the two leaders continued for 3 hours.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the main aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on current regional topics, including developments in South Asia.

Fawad Chaudhry later responded to criticism over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit and said that those people who have interests in the West are criticising the premier’s visit.

While talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that the decision for completing the visit was taken today. “Some people are criticising the premier’s visit to Russia who have interests in the West.”

He clarified that Pakistan is not ending its ties with the United States (US) and Europe and PM Imran Khan will also pay a visit to Europe in the coming days.

“Pakistan will make decisions in its own national interests. The country will not accept dictation on continuing or discontinuing its ties.”

Comments