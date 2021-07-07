PM Imran Khan briefed on establishment of mineral city

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the federal government was transforming the traditional techniques in the minerals and gems sector by introducing the latest technology, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the gems, jewelry and minerals task force here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shabaz Gill, Chairman Gems and Jewelry Task Force Engineer Gul Asghar Khan, Atif Khan, members of the task force and relevant authorities.

The meeting apprised the premier about the restructuring of the gems, jewelry, minerals sector and the recommendations over the proposed mineral city.

The task force meeting told PM that Pakistan had the capacity of exporting precious gems worth US$5 billion annually which would have positive effects upon the country’s economy.

About 99 different types of precious gems reserves were found in Pakistan, making it the eighth biggest country in the world in terms of its production, the PM was told.

Moreover, according to an estimate, there were 200 tons of gold consumption in Pakistan and through effective legislation and better arrangements, this sector could be turned into one of the biggest industries.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed concerned authorities directed that all these resources should be tapped and effectively utilized through a mechanism by removing the bottlenecks for the investors.

All those resources which were being wasted should be utilized by framing a regular schedule for implementation of the mechanism, besides removal of bottlenecks for the investors, the PM directed officials.

For the first time in 74 years of the country’s history, this sector was being turned into an export industry, he added.

The meeting was further given a detailed briefing over the establishment of the mineral city.

For this purpose, area had been identified for setting up the chemical and mineral industry, the meeting briefed PM.