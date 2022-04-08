PM Imran Khan mulls over option of en masse resignations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of the political committee and mulled over option of en masse resignations from national and provincial assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan was also attended by Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Shaukat Tarin and Babar Awan.

The participants reviewed political developments in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict against the ruling of the deputy speaker and mulled over option of en masse resignations from the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

The prime minister also mulled over regarding public campaign besides also reviewing matters related to National Assembly session, the sources having knowledge of the discussion in the meeting said.

Earlier in the day, Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make a key announcement today following Supreme Court’s verdict on restoration of the PTI-led federal government.

Taking to Twitter, Javed said that Imran Khan knows how to face challenges and the sweets purchased by opposition will once again be wasted.

“Opposition is thinking that it has won, however, this is not the case and they have been defeated,” he said and asked people to remember his words that the upcoming time will tell what has happened.

He said that the prime minister will not disappoint his nation and will make an important announcement today.

