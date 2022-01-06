PM Imran Khan says next three months crucial for his govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the next three months are crucial for his government and they had to overcome a hike in inflation during the period, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the biggest failure of the incumbent government is the lack of accountability of the previous rulers as despite all evidence they are able to get away with the graft cases against them.

The prime minister further lamented that most of his government’s efforts are not being advertised properly.

“I am completely satisfied with the performance of the Punjab government,” he said and added that the PTI has not lost its vote bank, however, recent loss in KP local bodies elections have hurt the party’s standing and is one of the biggest failures of the PTI organizational setup.

The prime minister further challenged the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against him and said that his government would complete its tenure with the support of allies.

“I am not afraid of these corrupt political parties,” he said.

Further speaking on civil-military leadership, the prime minister said that he has an exemplary relationship with the military leadership.

Further speaking on the extension of the incumbent chief of army staff (COAS), Imran Khan said that he has not considered any option on the appointment of the new chief as November 2022, the month for the retirement of the incumbent COAS, is too far.

