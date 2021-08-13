No hostility can harm China-Pakistan ties, PM Imran Khan says

ISLAMABAD: Hostile force won’t be allowed to sabotage the China-Pakistan ties, said Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing resolve to timely complete the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ARY News reported.

As the Chinese ambassador Nong Rong called on the Pakistani prime minister today, the two sides agreed that a close collaboration is needed to make the Belt and Road Initiative a high-quality demonstration.

The premier further stressed there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan as the discussion grew in the context of the regional situation. He expressed Pakistan’s resolve to support efforts for a negotiated political settlement.

China-Pakistan bilateral relations, CPEC, vaccines and mutual cooperation in host of sectors were further discussed in the ambassadorial meeting today.

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong conveyed greetings and felicitations from his President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

China-Pakistan cooperation in trade, commerce and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mining and natural resources was also discussed.

Technology to ensure fair elections acceptable to all: PM Imran Khan

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan also addressing media during his visit to NADRA headquarters.

He said the government would use technology to bring transparency in polls and would hold elections that would be acceptable to all.

Following the inauguration of a NADRA mobile van, the prime minister said that technology would bring an end to irregularities in the polls including stamping ballots papers, and others.

“We want to bring ease in the lives of our citizens and eliminate fraudulent practices embedded in the society in connection with election fraud,” Imran Khan said.