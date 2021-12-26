PM Imran Khan to chair NSC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and other issues, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to PM Office, the NSC session will be held in Islamabad to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and the overall security situation in the region.

The internal and external security situation of Pakistan, including Pakistan’s management of its borders, is also likely to be taken up during the meeting.

The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf would also attend the meeting.

In a previous National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the forum had mulled over the ongoing situation in the aftermath of a violent protest from outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) that had resulted in the martyrdom of multiple cops and destruction of public and private property.

he 35th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the PM House had been attended by relevant federal cabinet members, National Security Adviser, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all three Services Chiefs, DGs of ISI, IB and FIA, and senior civil and military officers.

Taking serious note of the unprovoked violent attacks committed by TLP members, the Committee had resolved not to tolerate any further breach of law by this proscribed group.

