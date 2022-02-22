PM Imran Khan offers live debate with India’s Narendra Modi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will be visiting Russia on February 23, Tuesday stressed the need to resolve Russia, Ukraine crisis through dialogue and said that the ongoing crisis between the two countries has made an impact globally, ARY NEWS reported.

While speaking to Russian media ahead of his scheduled visit, the prime minister said that he considers solving conflicts through the war as a foolish act and any conflict between the two countries would have a negative impact on developing countries.

“This has already made an impact with petrol prices soaring to higher levels,” he said and added, Ukraine supplies wheat globally and escalating crisis will make an impact in global markets.”

The prime minister further called for lifting restrictions from Iran.

While speaking regarding relations with India, the prime minister said that his country formally invited India for talks soon after he came to power. “I offer to hold a live debate with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising hatred in India,” he said.

PM Imran Khan said that the incumbent Indian government led by Narendra Modi is implementing the RSS-led Hindutva agenda. “India should understand that rising hatred will increase bloodshed in the region,” he said.

The prime minister further said that he wanted to eliminate poverty in the country while following in the footsteps of China’s model. “Elimination of poverty from the country will be my greatest achievement,” he said.

